25 Years Ago at the White House

It was an unprecedented spectacle 25 years ago today on the White House lawn. It was an Israeli/US super duper Con Job not only on the Palestinians but on the world. There has been no recovery from what was done and symbolized that day. Indeed, while duplicitously claiming the opposite, that day and that ceremony sent in motion the death of the “Two-State Solution”, the corruption/destruction of the PLO, the permanent division/fragmentation of the Palestinians, the escalating transformation of all of Palestine into The Jewish State of Israel, as well as the escalating tensions that have killed so many millions and destroyed so much in the greater Middle East ever since. Indeed even the Trump/Kushner/Natanyahu Con Job of the moment pales by comparison, significance and methodology.

That day I did the live commentary for CTV. Watch at http://vimeo.com/channels/mabctv

I believe I was the only national live commentator that day who predicted this “political marriage of the oddest of the odd couples” would miserably fail as the PLO was being taken for a ride. Also in this regard read this from a few days ago: https://markbruzonsky.wordpress.com/2018/09/10/plo-dc-office-ordered-closed/

(open links in new tabs or they may not work)

