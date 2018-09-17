Push to Execute Salman and Son

Opps…sorry…got that wrong! It’s Salman and Son who are pushing to execute a few of the most-revered top religious leaders in the Kingdom…as well as a few women among the “rights advocates”…all of whom are said to be guilty of being publicly critical about King Salman’s and his Crown Prince Son’s (known as MBS) extraordinarily controversial policies.
These extremely unprecedented policies include making dastardly war on Yemen and Syria, surrounding and threatening to invade Qatar, squandering lavish sums on US/UK arms, arresting and blackmailing many including others in the Royal Family, financing the brutal dictatorship in Egypt and also Bahrain, and worst of all many have concluded, intimately cavorting with the Israeli Zionists and their worst Jewish American cohorts — Kushner and Netanyahu himself at the top of the list — against the Palestinians!
OMG, what has the modern Middle East come to after so many years of American imperialism, Israeli domination, and Western/Christian treachery!?
