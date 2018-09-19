Kavanaugh at one point said he was not even at the party…but now he’s not repeating that.

The witness refuses to testify under oath now saying he doesn’t remember anything anyway. But before he seemed to acknowledge they were both at the party and he has in fact written a fictional account describing situations similar to what they are accused to have been involved in.

Kavanaugh gave a speech some years ago in which he joked that “what happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep, and that’s a good thing for all of us”…(check for the exact quote and speech/context).

The accuser says there should be an FBI investigation before she testifies as she is now willing to do in public under oath. Trump and the Senate Republicans say no FBI and no need for more investigation.

The accuser has taken a polygraph test but neither Kavanaugh or the witness friend are willing to do so.

Meanwhile most of the Kavanaugh papers from his White House days have been kept secret by Presidential order even though it’s obvious the conservative Republicans have been grooming Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court for decades.

