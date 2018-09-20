What Christine Blasey Ford Should Say Today

This is the statement I believe Ms. Ford should send to the Senate Committee today:

“I will come to Washington to appear in public session before the Committee responsible for Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings as long as these very reasonable steps are taken before the hearing:

“All persons who have any knowledge about or involvement with what happened at the high school party in question must agree to testify, as I will, under oath, and to take a properly administered polygraph test, as I have. The persons I am aware of in addition to myself are Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, but possibly there are others the Committee or others may know about.

“Additional security precautions must be taken to assure that all persons involved will feel totally safe at all times including in the hearing room and after such proceedings.

“Though I strongly believe an independent FBI investigation should be conducted before the hearing making it possible for the Senators to know as much as possible to enable them to comprehensively frame their inquiries and questions, I will appear and testify as soon as the above are assured and then if warranted FBI and other investigations can follow the hearings.”