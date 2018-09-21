Kavanaugh Mistakes – What Now?

The choice — talk to the country if not to the stone-walling Senators

Of course the mistakes are by her lawyers…Ms. Ford herself has handled things so very well under such excruciatingly difficult circumstances. The lawyers threw softballs making it easy for the Senate Republican Judiciary Committee to hit them. They easily agreed that Judge Kavanaugh will not be in the room when Ms. Ford testifies. They easily shifted from Monday to Wednesday not letting her get the better of them with Thursday. BUT on the big big questions they have refused and it was made much too easy for them to do so. They say they are not going to have the Senators ask questions as is the norm, but rather turn the proceeding into a kind of court-room-like spectacle with lawyers doing the examining. And they are refusing to require the third person in the room years ago, and the person who has in fact written fictional accounts about similar things from those days including a drunken “Bart O’Kavanaugh”, to testify.

So what now?

Over the weekend Ms. Ford should agree to Wed, but absolutely insist on two things while emphasizing she made the greatest concession of all by agreeing to testify even before any official FBI investigation:

As is the normal procedure the Senators must ask their questions in their hearing, no one else; The third person eye-witness, especially one whose memory let him previously write about his high-school days with stories that overlap with the accusations, must also testify under oath, by subpoena if necessary.

Then Ms. Ford should play things out in the days ahead for all to see. But unless these two things are agreed to, and if the Senators are going ahead without accommodating her most fair and reasonable conditions, she should instead arrange with a panel of journalists from the major networks to do a thoughtful, revealing, dignified, tell-all answer-all-questions T.V. special Tuesday evening.

