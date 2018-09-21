NEAR GREAT WAR COLLISION IN SYRIA

Yesterday Russia in effect declared the airspace area where it’s plane was shot down a no-fly zone without formally declaring it such. This is a clear warning to both Israel and the U.S. that planes flying to attack Syrian targets from the sea are now targets for Russia as well as Syria.

The day before Putin used RT to warn of regional or even World War! See the threat around minute 5 into this video with the above picture of five nuclear powers who are facing off in Syria. And this comes just as the largest Russian military war drills in history have just taken place, with China joining for the first time. https://vimeo.com/290709302

