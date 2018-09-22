Great Opportunity Ms. Ford! Defy Badgering and Threats!

Message to Christine Blasey Ford:

Trump and Senate Republicans have now given you a great opportunity indeed. Trump has now tried to cower and belittle you. Senate Chairman Grassley has repeatedly tried to badger you and is now threatening to confirm Kavanaugh Monday if you do not agree to the unacceptable Republicans terms today.

It is understood that this whole matter is extremely difficult for you in so many ways. But there are unexpected and unwanted rare moments in some lives that should be seized or they could fade away.

Today have your attorneys inform the Senate Republicans that you will only appear if normal procedure is followed and the Senators will all in turn question you on Wednesday as they have requested of you. You should also repeat that you are most surprised and concerned the Senate has not asked for an expedited FBI investigation and is not insisting that the third person involved also testify, and that there is still time for them to do so.

Also today your attorneys should be contacting the major TV networks for a joint appearance so you can tell your story to the American people tomorrow should the Republicans follow through on their publicly stated threat they are going to rush through the Kavanaugh nomination if you don’t do as they demand of you. As well your attorneys should today make tentative arrangements with the major American newspapers for a time/place tomorrow for them to jointly interview you tomorrow should the situation warrant. Just one joint TV appearance and one joint newspaper interview should be your most dignified and reasonable alternative.

Do not allow any further threatening and badgering and intimidation of you. Tell the American people through the Fourth Estate your whole story if the corrupted and extremely politicized formal institutions of the American government refuse to properly conduct the country’s business.

