Trump and the Republicans will push through Kavanaugh (very likely).

Trump will then fire Rosenstein (likely) trying to fire up further his base while not stirring further the Dem voters (uncertain); and also setting the stage after the election in November and before the new Congress in January for firing Mueller (possibly).

Trump at the U.N. presiding over the Security Council will use it to further fire up his base regardless of international ramifications (likely).

The Dems will scream, kick, and holler thinking they just might be able to grab the Senate as well as the House (for sure the actions not the results).

The cohesive institutions of American democracy will continue to loose credibility making polarization and conflict even worse (definitely).

The historic confrontation in the Middle East — US/Israel/Saudi/Egypt vs Russia/Syria/Lebanon/Iran with Turkey in play — will continue to be contained from explosion while further preparations escalate on all sides (probably).

The future of U.S. supremacy, social cohesion, and economic prosperity will be further sacrificed on the alter of oligarchic narcissism and super-wealth enrichment (definitely).

The human existential danger of climate breakdown will be further left unchallenged (definitely and most damning of all)

