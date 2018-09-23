NO Senate Hearing Unless

Those representing Christine Blasey Ford are now positioned to insist on what really matters — how the hearing will take place if it takes place this Thursday They can give on the other major issues — no FBI investigation at this time and witness Mark Judge not being subpoenaed. But they should hold firm on:

Dr. Ford must be free to deliver her remarks in full without any time constraints or Committee interruptions; All Senators as is normal procedure must be free to ask questions of the witnesses; If the Republican Senators defer to a lawyer to do their questioning they will have forfeited their right to do so; If the Republicans use a lawyer, the Democratic Senators must be free to ask their questions themselves in the normal way.

If the Republican Senators refuse to commit to these most reasonable and necessary conditions, and to do so clearly in writing so there is no doubt or confusion, Dr. Ford should defer if and until they do so. If the Judiciary Committee continues to intimidate and bully and defy her on these critical procedural matters and threaten to hold a quick vote, Dr. Ford should then be ready to quickly speak to a group of Network TV persons and to a second group of major newspaper journalists (as I suggested two days ago) before any vote takes place.

