Giuliani Replaces Rosenstein!?

I wrote the paragraph that follows this weekend, but had not yet published it, before the forced resignation of Rosenstein this Monday morning! I’ve not changed a single word.

When they finish ramming through Kavanaugh the next big Senate battle may well be Giuliani. Trump could replace Rosenstein with Guiliani soon, promising him that he will become Attorney General replacing Sessions after the election. Can Trump get away with it, I think yes since Giuliani not only has the legal experience and credentials he will portray himself as an American hero as he was Mayor of New York at the time of 9/11. Should Trump do it? In view of the noose Mueller, with the authority of the current Dept of Justice leaders, has prepared for Trump, he may understandably conclude this is the way to strike hard now and push/cajole his Republican cohorts to quickly confirm Giuliani before the election.

Advertisements