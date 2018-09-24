Iran, Palestine, the U.N.

What an opportunity! Trump will be presiding as President of the U.N. Security-Council in the days ahead! He has been warned not to badger and berate Iran because that would give Iran a chance to speak. Same now goes for Palestine that the U.N. has recognized unlike the Americans.

The great majority of the nations of the world support Palestinian nationalism as well as the “nuclear agreement” made with Iran and unanimously endorsed by the Security-Council just a few years ago. So…both Iran and Palestine should demand tomorrow before Trump’s General Assembly speech that during this U.N. Session the Security-Council must take up their issues as grave “threats to world peace”.

The Palestinians can further demand that the U.N. once again reaffirm the international position with regard to Jerusalem, Palestinian refugee rights, and UNRWA, on top of further endorsement of Palestinian Statehood. The Iranians can demand that the unanimously endorsed 2015 be reaffirmed and call on the nations of the world to take actions accordingly. Doing so will put the U.S., whether Donald or Nikki is acting as President, to refuse to allow the Iranians and Palestinians to address the Security Council, unless the Council itself should override the titular President.

Just the kind of political drama needed right now to emphasize the isolation of the Americans and the refusal of the international community to accept what the Trumpees have done.

And if and when the Trumpees push back too hard the rest of the world can always put forth new Security Council resolutions, which the Americans will then probably alone veto, and new General Assembly resolutions where the U.S. and Israel will be nakedly isolated more than ever.

