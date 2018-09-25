IRAN – Do This Tomorrow!

Trump will be presiding as President of the Security Council Wed at the U.N.; this after his USA Versus the World speech today. Even though Trump has repeatedly said and tweeted he will presiding about Iran’s “support for terrorism”, “destabilization of the Middle East,” and “development of nuclear weapons”, the Americans are claiming the session will not be about Iran but rather about “non-proliferation.” The game plan is to use this ruse to bash Iran and justify the Trumpees effort to defy the world, as well as the 2015 unanimous Security Council resolution, without even letting Iran speak!

The Iranians should use this unique opportunity to defy Trump and demand they be allowed to address the Security Council as is their right and the recognized procedure. They should have their fingers on the computer trigger tomorrow so that as soon as Trump attacks Iran as the Security Council President the Iranian demand to address the Council will immediately be sent to the Secretary-General, to all member States, to the major media, as well as to the Security Council itself.

And then, with the Americans this month having the role of Security Council President and Trump himself present, the Iranians should be prepared to challenge any ruling that disallows them. They should use every political, procedural, and p.r. effort to force their way to the Security Council chamber. If they succeed no doubt Trump and Haley will run for it relinquishing the Presidency chair to some subordinate. If they succeed they should use the opportunity to forcefully present their case, with words and principles isolate the Americans, and also speak up for Palestine. If they are blocked they should be prepared to hold a major U.N. Press Conference and totally dramatize the situation at the expense of the Americans.

