IT’S A SCAM HEARING!

The Senate Republicans have refused to allow an FBI investigation either about the high school or the Yale University alleged Kavanaugh sexual assaults. In disgust students at Yale Law School have left their classes to protest the Kavanaugh nomination.

The Senate Republicans have refused to allow any other persons to appear, including the alleged eye-witness who says he remembers nothing but who nevertheless years ago not only braggingly wrote about such things but used a drunken fictional character by the name of Bart O’Kavanaugh!

Now the Senate Republicans say they will not be questioning the only persons they are allowing to testify, Ms. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh, but are instead hiring a female prosecutor to do so for the eleven aging white men. But they are even refusing to say who this person is! And now they’ve already scheduled a Committee vote for Friday morning with plans to keep the Senate in weekend session to expedite thrusting Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court!

Enough is enough! This is a scam set-up for which they plan to use Ms Ford as both bait and prop while demeaning both her and the Congressional process! Especially after Kavanaugh rushed to TV last night — maybe because another accusation about getting women drunk to facilitate gang rape by others may be coming (which may explain why he went out of his way to volunteer that he himself never had sexual intercourse in those days) — Ms. Ford has other options than this disgusting hearing. Here in fact is what I have suggested in the past week, summarized by saying;

If the Judiciary Committee continues to intimidate and bully and defy her on these critical procedural matters and threaten to hold a quick vote, Dr. Ford should then be ready to quickly speak to a group of Network TV persons and to a second group of major newspaper journalists before any vote takes place.

That in fact is what Ms. Ford should now do with (not a good idea) or without (the best option in view of what the Senate Republicans have done and not done) the scam Senate hearing.

What I have written and advised previously since last Thursday:

