So what happened yesterday? We can’t be sure but here’s my best analysis after years in Washington watching such things play out. Rosenstein was summoned to the White House to meet with Trump’s Chief of Staff. Very carefully he was encouraged to resign and given reasons/incentives why. He refused. Trump got on the phone from NYC and a meeting was scheduled for Thursday, thus diverting some attention from Kavanaugh now and through that day when the Senate hearing is scheduled. Thursday Trump will very carefully try to get Rosenstein to resign with reasons/inducements why, marginalize him if he does not, or go so far as to fire him. Will he then use his powers to put Giuliani in temporarily in his place, or even officially nominate him as I have been suggesting?

