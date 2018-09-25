USA AGAINST THE WORLD!

It’s been said by leading academics, mostly unheard and not called on by the corporate American media, that the U.S. is a threat to world peace.   Now there should be no doubt about it:  the USA is the greatest threat to world peace in history.   Trump’s U.N. speech today is nothing less than a declaration of war against the world.  The level of hypocrisy and duplicity, the magnitude of militarism and threats; the utter disregard for the concerns and views of most of the world’s countries and the great majority of humanity; the refusal to even deal with climate breakdown; all combined are absolutely shocking, should be intolerable, and must be countered.

