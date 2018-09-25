USA AGAINST THE WORLD!

USA – GREATEST THREAT TO WORLD PEACE!

It’s been said by leading academics, mostly unheard and not called on by the corporate American media, that the U.S. is a threat to world peace. Now there should be no doubt about it: the USA is the greatest threat to world peace in history. Trump’s U.N. speech today is nothing less than a declaration of war against the world. The level of hypocrisy and duplicity, the magnitude of militarism and threats; the utter disregard for the concerns and views of most of the world’s countries and the great majority of humanity; the refusal to even deal with climate breakdown; all combined are absolutely shocking, should be intolerable, and must be countered.

Advertisements