SENATE COVER-UP; TERRIBLE PRECEDENTS!

No FBI investigation – unprecedented! No other accusers or knowledgeable witnesses allowed – unprecedented! No eye-witness subpoened after refusing to testify even though he wrote about similar incidents and used a fictional name very similar to the accused nominee in doing so – unprecedented. Outside special sex prosecutor inappropriately brought in to intimidate and do the questionning rather than the majority party Senators – unprecedented! Fast Vote called for within hours even before the very limited hearing takes place – unprecedented!

I’ve weighted in on this historic matter which is setting terrible precedents for the future 4 previous times in the past 6 days. It’s not too late for Ms. Ford to either insist on delay to make this hearing proper and sufficient; or alternatively to tell her story to the major American media networks and newspapers.

