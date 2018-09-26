SENATE COVER-UP; TERRIBLE PRECEDENTS!

26 09 2018

No FBI investigation – unprecedented!    No other accusers or knowledgeable witnesses allowed – unprecedented!  No eye-witness subpoened after refusing to testify even though he wrote about similar incidents and used a fictional name very similar to the accused nominee in doing so – unprecedented.   Outside special sex prosecutor inappropriately brought in to intimidate and do the questionning rather than the majority party Senators – unprecedented!   Fast Vote called for within hours even before the very limited hearing takes place – unprecedented!

Image result for CARICATURE senate hearing

I’ve weighted in on this historic matter which is setting terrible precedents for the future 4 previous times in the past 6 days.  It’s not too late for Ms. Ford to either insist on delay to make this hearing proper and sufficient; or alternatively to tell her story to the major American media networks and newspapers.

Last Thursday:  What Christine Blasey Ford Should Say Today

 

Last Saturday:   Great Opportunity Ms. Ford! Defy Badgering and Threats!

 

Last Sunday:   NO Senate Hearing Unless

 

Yesterday:  IT’S A SCAM HEARING!

Advertisements

«


Actions

Information

  • Date : September 26, 2018
  • Categories : Blogroll