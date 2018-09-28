KAVANAUGH DEFEATED!?

(Washington – 28 09 2018 – Updated) KAVANAUGH just DEFEATED!? Yes I know the headlines today are the opposite and I’m way out on a limb with such a prediction. But I’ve been in Washington a long time witnessing and analyzing things and in years past personally involved. What a few Republican Senators reaching cautiously across the aisle in a complex political move just did a few hours ago may well mean that Kavanaugh is not going to be joining the Supremes. Here’s why:

Now Majority Leader McConnell does not have the votes for confirmation without a week-long delay for an FBI investigation the White House and Kavanaugh have been strenuously resisting;

Now Trump will have to allow the FBI investigation as long as the two, maybe three or more, Republican Senators keep their fragile and informal agreement with their Dem Party colleagues;

Now the two additional accusers have an opportunity they were previously denied, as well as quite a difficult burden, to lead the FBI in ways that could result in new interviews, facts, and situations;

This also gives time for the accusers, along with opposing groups and organizations including Yale and Harvard Law and the ABA, to further confront Kavanaugh with more details, corroboration, and opposition — especially after his unprecedented extraordinarily partisan nervous and tearful performance yesterday.

What a twist just a few hours ago! Instead of the Senate Judiciary Committee vote today being the near end of this multi-dimensional historic confrontation, it has instead morphed into a major new phase with considerable burden now on the FBI to do it’s job professionally and thoroughly…as well as quickly.

