RIPPED APART – America and the World This Week

Both America and the World have been ripped apart this week by the Trumpees — a coalition of extreme Neocons, fanatical Evangelicals, narcissistic Oligarchs, and rabid Zionists, all using Trump, and he they, for their extraordinarily ideologically dangerous policies.

On Tuesday Trump took to the General Assembly essentially declaring American “patriotic” war on the world.

On Wednesday Trump chaired the Security Council with nearly everyone else opposing and desperately trying to restrain the Americans. Just before he brought in the cameras to feature him together with Bibi of Israel. Shortly after he held one of the most startling press conferences ever repeatedly boasting, lying, distorting, badgering, threatening.

On Thursday the Trumpees held a scam Senate hearing, sans investigations and refusing most witnesses, to enable ramming their extremely partisan advocate onto the Supreme Court. Despite tremendous resistance, including vehement opposition from Kavanaugh’s own Yale Law School and the American Bar Association, they are about to complete this ideological coup even risking the very fabric and legitimacy of the American legal system.

Overall the Trumpees have greatly accelerated the international arms race now far more dangerous than ever in human history. While doing so they have largely ignored the escalating dangers of climate breakdown, global poverty, and pandemic disease. With the Trumpees in the lead scarce resources and finances are being propelled into ever greater means of destruction rather than urgently needed efforts for survival.

Both America and the World are now much more endangered than just a few days ago. The very cohesion of the United States is now more in doubt. The very survival of the human race is now more in question.

.

Advertisements