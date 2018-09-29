WHAT REALLY HAPPENED…AND WHAT NOW

The most important issue now is the terms of the FBI investigation. Trump, Kavanaugh, and The Federalists are going to try to keep the investigation very limited, maybe not even including the other accusers who did not testify. The Dems will and should insist otherwise, but it’s not really up to them. It’s up to Flake and his few cohorts to insist on a complete and full and thus credible FBI investigation, and they probably will not forcefully do so.

Now…what really happened yesterday? Only a few people know for sure but here’s my summary:

As the day began Trump and McConnell — with Grassley conducting and Graham the Committee attack dog — were going to ram Kavanaugh through. Until just minutes before the scheduled Committee vote they were determined to prevent an FBI investigation and fearful time was not on their side.

The counterattack was multi-faceted — from Yale Law School (Kavanaugh’s own), to the American Bar Association (whose endorsement Kavanaugh has touted), to the Catholic Jesuits withdrawing their endorsement of one of their own, to the thousands of protestors and so many editorials and organizations calling at least for delay. Dr. Ford ended up in the forefront, so credible precisely because she was not playing crass politics but just being herself. The other accusers came on late but still each was important, the last accuser having considerable government experience and background clearances herself.

It took all of this for the couple of Republican Senators to realize they had to figure out a way to say NO without actually appearing to do so and giving themselves a way out. So on Friday afternoon, after some extremely eloquent speeches from some of the Dems, and protestor confrontations in the halls, Grassley realized he not only didn’t have all the votes he needed but that all or most of the Democrats were going to boycott and not even show. That in itself would have been unprecedented symbolism and maybe a grand mid-term electoral Republican faus pas.

That’s when the creative last-minute deal was made; it’s unwritten, informal, fragile, and not necessarily going to last. But right now it’s the name of the new game. The Committee vote did take place but not as expected even though the vote tally was. But it was done under threat that if McConnell didn’t delay the vote for a week, and if Trump didn’t OK an FBI investigation, a floor vote would result in Kavanaugh being defeated.

Now this morning the big issue is what are the terms of the FBI investigation, how thorough, how complete, how truly independent and what in Washington is called non-partisan. Hiding the Washington sausage-making details from the public on this one is going to be more difficult than ever. A real investigation almost surely means after a few days not only more facts but more questions and Kavanaugh will not be joining the Supremes.

But don’t count on it.

Remember, the FBI Building is still named after J. Edgar Hoover!

