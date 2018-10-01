Trump Denounces Christ in U.N. Church

Let me explain the headline. What trump did at the U.N. last week was the equivalent of a guest speaker at the Vatican denouncing Christ. Let me underscore this summary in THE GUARDIAN:

Trump made an entrance – nearly half an hour later than his allotted time – determined to trash everything the UN stands for. The president explicitly rejected “the ideology of globalism” in globalism’s high temple and proposed in its place the “doctrine of patriotism”.

THE GUARDIAN further added: “Donald Trump is accustomed to addressing diehard supporters at rallies. His press conferences are rare and tightly controlled. So the open derision of his fellow leaders at the UN general assembly clearly came as a surprise. He insisted he was “OK” with the mirthful reaction to his claims of historic achievements, but he was clearly not OK. Trump is said never to forgive or forget those who laugh at him, so this second outing at the UN podium is unlikely to end well for his administration’s already ambivalent relations with the global body.”

