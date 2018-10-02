Clinton, Trump, Kavanaugh – Tough Honesty

Let’s be brutally candid and honest about this. What Clinton as well as Trump have done to women in their adult and professional years, and about which we have considerable evidence, is far worse than what Kavanaugh is accused of doing just in his teen years. That doesn’t mean he’s right or should be confirmed for the Supreme Court; especially after he removed his masks and showed us who he really is politically and temperamentally. But then, to continue the tough honesty, we’ve known all along that he has been groomed for SCOTUS by the conservative right-wing, the libertarians and the evangelicals, and the Federalist Society with origins at his own Yale Law School in the years he was drinking and partying as well as studying hard at Yale as an undergraduate.

