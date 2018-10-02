Kavanaugh’s Failed Trump Immitation

On FOX a few nights before his Senate screetch Kavanaugh was at least .reasonably judicious. Then he heard from Trump that he hadn’t been tough enough and he could go down. So last Thursday Kavanaugh tried to emulate Trump. He failed badly; and that sordid performance may in fact do him in along with more challenges to his veracity regardless of whether he did or did not do drunken sexual misdeeds in his teens.

Trump never cries. Trump never trembles. Trump doesn’t fumble with glass after glass after glass of water intake and sniffle between gulps. Kavanaugh failed at all of these. About the only area where he matched Trump is in insisting he did nothing wrong, that he’s a great guy, and that he can tell lies that he himself appears to believe. Actually even on this last one Kavanaugh was no match for Trump.

Now America’s latest political drama has no possible positive outcome….it’s only a question of how bad the damage. The Senate has been discredited further. The Office of the President is now tarnished more than ever. The FBI has lost it’s glow and the outcome of all this on it is in doubt. And regardless of whether Kavanaugh joins or not the Supreme Court it no longer supreme nor credible as it was. Everything a Justice Kavanaugh would write or say from now on will be highly suspect and continually dissected. The allegations and investigations would not end with a cursory FBI report and his ramming on the court.

In short, whatever now happens, Kavanaugh has been greatly tarnished by his failed hyper-partisan attempt to emulate Trump.

