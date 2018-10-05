Mockery: Senate, FBI, Supreme Court

“If this isn’t a sham investigation, I don’t know what is. In less than a

week, Trump, McConnell, and Kavanaugh have managed to make a mockery of

the Senate, the FBI, and the Supreme Court. Beyond that, this charade is

an insult to the women of America.”

So says former another Yale Law School grad and a well-known personality, Robert Reich. Add to his list of course what Trump has done to the Presidency. What Reich didn’t say is that this mockery is unraveling the very fabric of what’s left of the American democracy and threatening to unleash a novel kind of American civil war.

Advertisements