A Columbia University historian believes the country is closer to civil war than it has been at any time since the 1850s. Professor Stephanie McCurry says that the current split in American society mirrors the split over the legalization of slavery that occurred in the mid-19th century. “At that point, what you’re looking at is this sense of powerlessness all around about the ability of any institution to mediate not just a political conflict, but a conflict of fundamental values, “That’s maybe something like what we’re dealing with right now.”

But it’s different now. We’re talking about social, cultural and political civil war which could morph into street war especially if international wars expand into further divisions leading to both social and economic collapse. More as always at WashReport.com

