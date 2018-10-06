NO, NO MELANIA

We might give her a pass with the fasionable colonial hat she modeled in Africa. Stupid thing to do but then obviously neither she nor those who advise her know anything about history and oppression.

But her visit to Junta Egypt, to General Dictator Sisi’s abhorrent police state which so badly mistreats women, is not forgiveable.

Now truth be told, Melania’s modeling days never ended. She just took what she thought would be a much easier job for much more money and eventually a big pay-out…knowing she wasn’t going to have to spend much time with him other than to dress up and show off. But now that she is claiming to represent all of us we really have to tell her when she’s screwing up and tell her NO NO PLEASE STOP!

