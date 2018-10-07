Saudis Torture, Kill, Chop Into Pieces Prominent Journalist!?

“Brutally tortured, killed and cut into pieces”!

This is not just conjecture. It is actually the charge being made by Turkish officials! If true, and it very well may be, it is clearly meant as the most severe warning to any and all who speak up against the abhorrent and war criminal policies of what I have for some time been calling “Salman” Arabia now in close alliance with Israel and Junta Egypt as well as the U.S.

He use to be quite famous in the Saudi Kingdom – Jamal Khashoggi. Last year he fled into exile and has been living in Washington, DC, on a special VIP visa and writing for The Washington Post among other publications in addition to many TV appearances. He was in Turkey last week where he had to get documents from the Saudi Consulate so he could marry a Turkish woman. But he never came out as Turk surveillance cameras prove beyond doubt.

I have speculated before in recent days that Khashoggi may have been “drugged, taking by closed diplomat car to a private plane that secretly whisked him off to prison, torture, maybe even death, in Saudi Arabia.” Now Turkish police have said they believe he may have been killed in the Consulate, his body cut into pieces, with the gruesome event videoed and the tape whisked off to Riyadh so the Saudi King, his son MBS, and top officials could know for sure and show to anyone else who dares oppose them. There is evidence a hit-squad of 15 arrived on two private planes the day Khashoggi went to the Consulate and departed just hours later.

