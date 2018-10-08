The once august Supreme Court is no longer Supreme. The Court that helped bring on the Civil War with Dred Scott, also the Court that helped prevent racial war with Brown v Board of Education, is now considerably sullied and overtly politicized. It no longer commands the respect or dignity that has made it’s rulings the law of the land even at times against vehement opposition. The very fabric of American jurisprudence and social cohesion, the very slogan “Equal Justice Under Law”, is to a great extent no longer believable nor credible.

When the Court astonishingly made the loser President in 2000, and did so by a 5-4 party-line vote, it took a major step toward delegitimizing itself. That erosion in the Court’s image has continued, greatly assisted by U.S. Senate. In the Obama years when the Repub Senate refused to confirm many lower court appointments, the Dems eliminated the filibuster rules except for the Supreme Court. Now in the Trump era the Repubs went the next step eliminating the filibuster even for SCOTUS. Thus the sordid spectacle we’ve all just witnessed and the further delegitimization of the once highly respected Court.

Along the way the FBI, Justice Department, the intelligence agencies, and the Presidency itself have all been substantially tarnished with dangerous social and political ramifications ahead. Civil War can take many forms, and it’s a phrase even some in the main-stream media have been uttering of late.

