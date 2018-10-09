The End of “Saudi” Arabia

Before brutally killing Jamal Khashoggi last week, the list of Saudi treachery under MBS was already considerable in what I have been calling “Salman” Arabia for some time now.

They grandly hosted Trump, kidnapped the Lebanese Prime Minister, arrested and blackmailed many in the Royal Family, executed and beheaded more than ever including a prominent Shia leader, strangely assaulted Canada after isolating and threatening to invade Qatar, and started publicly cavorting with top Jewish Zionist leaders in the U.S. and secretly meeting with Israeli leaders.

Add to this the genocidal destruction of Yemen, what they have done in Egypt and Bahrain, how in alliance with Israel they are fomenting war with Iran, the unprecedented mega arms purchases of $100+ billion, and ever-growing repression inside “The Kingdom”.

Last week Trump loudly proclaimed that Saudi Arabia was a total U.S. dependency of the and the King would not survive for two weeks without U.S. support! What he meant by this was clearly CIA support and protection for the “Saudi” family regime; which also now more than ever means Mossad support and protection.

The horrendous murder of Khashoggy could be, should be, but will not be the turning point.

