What to do about the Khashoggi Killing

WHAT COULD and SHOULD BE DONE!

Serious steps against the Saudis should have been taken years ago. Anyone familiar with my writings and speaking would know I’ve been advocating this for some time. The level of gross Saudi social, political, economic, and military excesses and treachery was substantial and growing even before MBS. Now with the brutal and unconscionable Khashoggi murder finally dramatizing the situation, the following could and should be done not months from now in the days immediately ahead:

U.N. Security Council meeting to demand accountability, condemn the Saudi killings, and make possible more actions: Suspend Saudi Arabia immediately from the Human Rights Council. Allow concerned parties with proper jurisdiction to bring legal proceedings in the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court. Demand that Saudi Arabia allow a fact-finding commission to investigate this and other killings including unhindered visits to Saudi prisons. Put Saudi officials, starting with the 15 who flew to Turkey to do the Khashoggi killing, as well as consular officials, on special list to be denied travel visas to any other countries and to be subject to international arrest. Suspend sale of all offensive arms to Saudi Arabia. Require Congressional testimony from the Secretary of State and other leadings American government officials, most especially Jared Kushner, who have had direct and private ongoing contact with Saudi leaders. Call on the Saudi Government to establish 59 endowed journalism scholarships — one for each year of Khashoggi’s life — at universities in the U.S., where he chose to live in exile, which will choose the yearly recipients.

