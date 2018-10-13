Khashoggi and American U in Washington

This is not the first time the name Khashoggi has echoed around power Washington. Back in the 1980s the Saudis started throwing their money to buy friends, influence, and hookers (of many varieties) in many quarters. It was the reign of super Ambassador Prince Bandar. And it was the heyday of one of the world’s richest tycoons, Adnan Khashoggi. Those were the days when the super rich Saudi officials and their royal keepers would come to DC to drinking, screw, and throw their money around with abandon. The “best” of the Washington “escorts” had quite a time, but so did other masked-whores who were lavished upon for their business and government connections, as well as journalist ic and p.r. skills!

Starting in 1988 visitors to the American University Campus in Washington were greeted in big flashy letters with the name Adnan M. Khashoggi at the top of the new AU Sports Center. There was controversy from the start for a number of reasons. Khashoggi was a super arms merchant of death; so all the money was in fact blood money — but back then he was good at covering it up and deflecting attention from this reality. Plus a little known part of the deal was that the Saudis would yearly be selecting royal family kids to attend AU. As long as the Saudis paid more than full price for the student slots and everything else, AU looked the other way when it came to admission standards.

This was pre-internet and social-media time. And with their money they could buy and twist, as well as lie and threaten, their way to whatever they wanted. Years later, as Khashoggi’s mega arms deals themselves exploded, it took AU some years to find a way to get his name off the building. The current Khashoggi, now also departed, was a cousin.

