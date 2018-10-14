Many Khashoggis

Consummate insider for decades Jamal Khashoggi fled into exile in Washington and thought that being so well known, including writing for The Washington Post, would surely protect him. He tried to get the personal papers he needed from the Saudi Embassy in Washington which he had visited and worked in so many times. There he was told this time that he had to get the papers at the Saudi Consulate in Turkey, and we all now know why.

Khashoggi went into exile knowing there are thousands of Saudis in prison, including many “Royals”, for nothing more than opposing the increasingly outrageous policies of MBS or simply calling for basic human rights most of the world takes for granted.

Many persons have secretly disappeared, imprisoned, tortured, killed in Saudi Arabia. The situation is far more brutal and out-of-control with MBS in charge now; but it was very bad before him as well. Yet with Trump/Kushner/Natanyahu/May all on board MBS thought he cold kill Khashoggi at the individual level while destroying Yemen on the mass killing level while buying massive amounts of arms and aligning with Israel for war at the regional level.

ACTION NEEDED: The U.N. Human Rights Council, with Security Council backing, should immediately demand the Saudis allow a special investigate commission to visit Saudi Prisons and interview Saudi opponents, like Khashoggi, now living in exile. Without Saudi agreement the UNHCR should suspend Saudi membership and conduct the investigation as best it can by appointing a Special Rapporteur.

