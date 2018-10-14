Saudis OUT-OF-CONTROL!

Proof that MBS and “Salman” Arabia are out-of-control came today. Even in a crisis situation the Saudis are unable to even take “cool it” advice from their super high-paid p.r. and consulting firms. MBS is so imbalanced and maybe desperate — especially with major pull-outs from his 2nd Davos in the Desert gala still scheduled for next week — that he arrogantly and foolishly is now threatening the world, especially the Americans and Europeans where Saudi money has always in the past been able to buy and control.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya channel’s General Manager, Turki Aldakhil, warned today that imposing sanctions on the world’s largest oil exporter could spark global economic disaster. “It would lead to Saudi Arabia’s failure to commit to producing 7.5 million barrels. If the price of oil reaching $80 angered President Trump, no one should rule out the price jumping to $100, or $200, or even double that figure,” he wrote.

And the Foreign Ministry put out an official statement with more threats:

“The kingdom emphasizes that it will respond to any measure against it with an even stronger measure. The Kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether by threatening to impose economic sanctions, using political pressures, or repeating false accusations. The Kingdom also affirms that if it receives any action, it will respond with greater action, and that the Kingdom’s economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy.”

As an astute observer from the region said today, such threats and badgering should be encouraged by the rest of us for not only does it so clearly demonstrate how out-of-control MBS Arabia really is, but that MBS will about his own demise.

