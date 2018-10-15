Saudi Arabia – NO GO ZONE

Khashoggi may be the tipping point. But actually what happened to him fits the pattern. There are many Saudis including Royals living in fear of abduction or death in exile. And back home there are many who have disappeared, in prison, being tortured, or already killed. For many stories about this situation check out MiddleEast.org on 13 October and since (use the calendar in center area to go back to any date.)

Next week is a major international economic conference, the pride of MBS, his second Davos in the Desert. Many leading publications have pulled out, along with a growing number of noteable business and financial execs. But as of now the American Treasury Secretary along with other other senior Trumpees plus business/financial leaders are still planning to go or listed as coming.

Whoever does go now needs to be shamed with their continuing support for a mafia-like regime repressing and killing beyond all bounds; on top of the genocidal destruction of Yemen…and so much more.

Saudi Arabia should now be a NO GO ZONE. Plus it should be immediately a no-sale-of-offensive-arms zone.

And furthermore, if it is true that Khashoggi went to the Saudi Embassy in Washington, maybe meeting with the Ambassador, and was told that to get the personal papers he needed he had to get them from the Consulate in Turkey — clearly setting the stage for what they planned for him — Washington should now be a No Go Zone for the Saudi Ambassador, the brother of MBS, as well!

Advertisements