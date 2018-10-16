Damnable American CoverUp!

The Americans are leading in this DAMNABLE COVERUP.

Not a word in public from the perpetrators, MBS directly, and Kushner indirectly for encouraging such things inside “The Kingdom” and empowering MBS in all the horrendous things he has been doing in Yemen, Bahrain, Syria, and beyond. Not to mention how Kushner has led the plan to drain Saudi funds to purchase vast quantities of Americans arms, in alliance with his Israel of course, to pre-position the weapons for the horrendous regional war ahead against Syria/Iran/Lebanon and to cower, or defeat, the Russians if need be.

What a laugh the “investigation”! After weeks of total denial and frantic cleaning, including another major round the very morning of the “investigation”, it took place yesterday.

At the same time, after frantic efforts to come up with some kind of story however ridiculous, Trump himself very publicly dropped the absurd notion it was “Rogue Killers”, just as Pompeo ran full speed to Riyadh. There they used the King as a prop to deny he knew anything about it. One probable truth in all this deception. The King is frail and fading and may in fact not have known about the plan to do in Khashoggi. How come MBS, who everyone knows is in charge, didn’t come out before the cameras with Pompeo?

The Saudis are terrible news enough, to say the least! To see the Trumpees taking the lead in this DAMNABLE COVERUP is despicable. Journalists, academic experts, and the Congress should hold them too to account!

