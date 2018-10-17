BOTH Crown Princes have GOT TO GO

The Israelis knew from the start that with POTUS Trump they could use their long-time radical Zionist “dually loyal” Trump son-in-law as their “operative”. For years, as they have done with so many other wealthy well-connected American Jews, they had helped him build his fortunes and groomed him for just such a day.

Jared Kushner was immediately told to do everything possible to get MBS in line of succession as Crown Prince. Sure enough, the former Crown Prince was replaced in an unprecedented palace coup six months after Trump entered the White House, no doubt with the back-door assistance of CIA and Mossad.

“This guy is a wrecking ball….He is toxic and can never be a world leader on the world stage.”

This yesterday castigating MBS from one of the Senate’s former top supporters of Saudi Arabia. But what Lindsay Graham has not said is that the other Crown Prince who has been in bed with and the handler of MBS, also has to go.

