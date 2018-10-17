Totally Fallacious, Utterly Unbelievable, Scandalously CoverUp

The Saudis have taken all this time because they desperately want to know what evidence is out there that could upend the totally fallacious and utterly unbelievable story they have to spin one way or another. Plus time to bribe, pay-off, frame, others to protect MBS at any and all costs.

Just Tuesday they managed to find a deniable way to wire $100 million to the U.S. Treasury just as Pompeo landed in Riyadh, Trump proclaimed “Rogue Killers, and the Treas Sec is deciding whether or not to attend next weeks falling-apart “Davos in the Desert”.

Having no real way out of this one they will are about to try verbal magic:

“Botched Interrogation” they, with Trump/Kushner/Pompeo foolery, are expected to say. Yet there was no intention of any interrogation. Khashoggi was quickly grabbed, forced on a table, tortured, his fingers cut off, injected to stop his screams, beheaded, and quickly bone-sawed into pieces with everything ready to go including music…all in seven minutes!

“Roque Killers” they, with Trump/Kushner/Pompeo connivance are expected to say. Yet The 15 -member kill team came on official Saudi private planes arriving just before the murder and departing just after…and many of the perpetrators can be traced directly to the Crown Prince personally.

“Full and Complete and Transparent investigation”, they, with Trump/Kushner/Pompeo nonsense, are expected to say. In reality, it is a badly botched coverup as they scrubbed, bleached and painted the killing areas for nearly two weeks before letting anyone in; and even then the very morning of the search an additional cleaning squad could be seen frantically entering the Consulate with piles of cleaning materials. And before the Saudi Consul had his immunity lifted so he could be arrested, even though he was present at the killing, some deal was made with the Turks to let him flee.

All this time must be also being used to try to buy-off and threaten any and everyone.

The Turks will be offered anything to keep the audio/video tapes and whatever else they have from getting out…or allow it to be doctored.

Top Saudi Security Officials will be promised anything to lie about MBS involvement and threatened with anything including the demise of their family and friends.

The Saudis will do anything, pay any amount, make any internal threats to give any possible credence to the notion it could have been, just maybe, some kind of horrible mistake, some kind of awful misunderstanding.

Trump and Kushner will be offered personally by MBS, no one else knowing, anything down the road to help make the coverup even minuscule credibility.

And you can bet Kushner is getting the best help and advice from the Mossad, for his extreme “dual-loyalty” is coupled with Netanyahu’s utter determination to get the war with Iran/Syria/Lebanon ignited with POTUS Trump’s imprimatur.

