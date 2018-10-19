Latest CoverUp Plan – Trump/Pompeo/Kushner directly involved

They’ve been desperately trying for weeks now to come up with some story that has at least enough plausible deniability for MBS to survive. The U.S. mastermind of this is probably the same guy that got MBS in power, midwifed his secret meetings with top Israelis, and arranged everything for Trump and Israel with MBS from the start. The latest leak to see if it can fly is that a top Security General so close to MBS that everyone would follow his orders was responsible, doing it either because he “misunderstood” what MBS wanted or was trying to “impress” him. Then this maybe counter-leak last night. Leaks by the way have both purpose and motive though nearly always we can only speculate:

A person close to the White House told the Times that White House adviser Jared Kushner has been telling President Trump, his father-in-law, to stand by the crown prince. Kushner has reportedly told Trump that the outrage will die down soon, just as it did after reports emerged that Saudi Arabia was responsible for killing 40 children in a brutal attack during Yemen’s civil war.

The “Rogue General” story might barely give MBS deniability, especially if Trump and Pompeo, keep fronting for him, but it’s hardly believable. If it were true MBS would have known within minutes, not weeks. If it were true MBS would have had all 15 in the kill-squad interrogated immediately when they were back in Riyadh the same day. That it has taken them all this time even to come up with such a story, yet not been able to drag out anyone, including the Consul, to come forward in any way is just not believable. We don’t know in fact what has happened to the 15 plus Consul who did it; though we do know that one is already “suspiciously” dead.

