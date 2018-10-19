Way Out? Both MBS and Kushner to fall?

First hint today of a way out comes with leaks that the Saudi King may be reigning in his son MBS and the super secret Royal Family Allegiance Counsel may be meeting to find a way to push MBS out and appoint a new Crown Prince. This comes even while the MBS-controlled official investigation report has been expected, the latest incarnation fingering a top MBS General who would be said to either have “misunderstood” what he was supposed to do to Khashoggi or guilty of a “rogue operation” thinking he could impress the boss with his utter ruthlessness.

But let’s back up a bit. It was Trump’s own Crown Prince Kushner who gave MBS super secret US and Israeli info on those who opposed him — a license to arrest, torture, kill. That plus the special relationship MBS now has with Israel and Mossad may have made him concluded he could do anything to anyone, thus escalating fear so high that no one would dare even think of opposing him. After all, it was after Kushner started giving MBS all the super secrets that the worst MBS excesses began and Khashoggi himself decided he had to flee.

After all, the escalating disappearances, torturing, beheadings, are all meant to force everyone else to totally cower and not even speak in whispers. Killing Khashoggi as they did, anticipating his fate like so many others would never be known, was a part of the MBS fear machine to seize and keep all power in the most dictatorial ways imaginable. Aligning himself with the CIA and Mossad, and doing their bidding, was his way of getting them to have his back and continually let him know if there were any who might even think of challenging him.

Now in the days ahead we will find out much more about the fate of MBS as well as about the impact of this sui generis crisis on so much more, including the horrible Saudi war on Yemen, the brutal economic war on Iran, the Zionist plan to foist total conquest on the Palestinians, all combined with the intense Saudi/Israeli/U.S. plans to make military war on Iran/Lebanon/Syria.

We’re also going to find out how badly Crown Prince Kushner has been weakened, if the Congress has the guts to call him to testify under oath defying “Executive Priviledge” since Kushner himself has been defying it’s limits, and if MBS were to fall Kushner would as well. Just two days ago I headlined my daily commentary: “Both Crown Princes MBS and Kushner Have TO GO”

