CRISIS COVERUP NOT BARELY CREDIBLE

Just before the totally non-credible, actually quite incredible, Saudi Cover-Up story came out from MBS, Reuters published a major article (see MiddleEast.org) claiming numerous inside Saudi sources that the King was trying to reassert control. What appears to be happening is that Royal Family “advisers” arefearfully trying to get the King to realize that not only is his throne in jeopardy but the Kingdom itself.

The official Saudi story read on TV last night and promoted by all the official Saudi sources today, as well as by Trump/Pompeo/Kushner, is totally unbelievable. Had that happened MBS would have known within minutes, including what happened to Khashoggi’s body. That this is the best they can come up after weeks is in itself quite mind-boggling. But then Trump and Pompeo have been setting the stage for this magna coverup for days, with Kushner in public hiding but directing everything behind-the-scenes.

From the Reuters story: “Even if he is his favorite son, the king needs to have a comprehensive view for his survival and the survival of the royal family,” said a fourth Saudi source with links to the royal court. “In the end it will snowball on all of them…. He has been living in an artificially-created bubble,” said one of the sources. Lately, though, the king’s advisers have grown frustrated and begun warning him of the risks of leaving the crown prince’s power unchecked…. The people around him are starting to tell him to wake up to what’s happening,” the source said.”

