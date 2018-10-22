MBS + Kushner May Now Fall

If the latest “leaks” are true, especially if they can be proven, then the fall of the Saudi and American Crown Princes and others has suddenly become much more likely.

Whatever Erdogan has demanded from the Saudis and Americans to at the very least hide the evidence has not been received. Over the weekend he publicly promised to tell the whole awful truth on Tuesday. He then leaked two more super damning pieces of evidence:

1) MBS talked to Khashoggi just minutes before he was horribly killed and dismembered by the top forensic Saudi who brought a body saw with him from Riyadh that morning.

2) The Saudis then dressed a body-double, also flown in that morning from Riyadh, in Khashoggi’s clothes and sent him out the backdoor of the Consulate.

OMG if this is true and can be proven! If so it’s hard to see how either the Saudi Crown Prince or his super enabler, handler and confidant, American Crown Prince Kushner can emerge politically alive, especially in view of the weeks of gross dissembling and incredible bumbling deceptions.

Advertisements