MBS Spoke to Khashoggi just before killing!?

Erdogan has promised, or is that threatened, to not allow a coverup and to tell the whole truth about the Khashoggi killing tomorrow. Imagine if this breaking story coming from RT is also true:

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman phoned Jamal Khashoggi and tried to convince him to return to Riyadh, just moments before the dissident journalist was killed in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate, a new report claims. The prince contacted Khashoggi shortly after he was detained inside the consulate, Turkish pro-government paper Yeni Safak reported on Sunday, citing its own sources. According to the publication, Mohammad bin Salman, known in the West by his initials MBS, attempted to convince the journalist over the phone to return to his homeland.

The original story and critical insights as always at MiddleEast.Org and WashReport.com

Advertisements