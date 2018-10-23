MBS empowered by Trump/Bibi/Kushner

Soon after Trump became President, his orthodox Jewish super Zionist son-in-law, Kushner, set out to change the succession in Saudi Arabia, no doubt in close coordination with his long-time friend Netanyahu. It took only six months when in a palace coup the well-known Crown Prince was removed, put under house arrest, his powers and monies stripped away. Then Kushner went to work, in a sense as MBS’s handler, to achieve what both the Neocons and the Zionists wanted from MBS. Then the following summary of events leading to and relating to the Khashoggi killing:

Kushner personally provided MBS top secret US and Israeli info about who did not support him or could challenge him.

MBS then started an unprecedented purge, arresting, torturing, disappearing, any possible challengers especially in the Royal family.

The grab and kill squad that slaughtered Khashoggi was formed shortly after MBS took power and has always been directly under his control.

Many others have probably suffered a similar fate to Khashoggi but no one, not even the major media, has so far dared to seriously investigate.

Khashoggi went to the Washington Embassy expecting to get the normal divorce papers. He in fact had numerous meetings there with the Ambassador, MBS’s younger brother, about returning “home”.

He was, however, told by the Ambassador, that he had to go to the Consulate in Turkey.

When he first visited the Consulate nothing was ready and he was told to come back the next week.

That’s when MBS ordered the kill squad to prepare and dispatched them in private planes the morning of the killing.

At the Consulate it is likely MBS personally first talked to Khashoggi to “convince” him to return “home”.

When Khashoggi refused MBS’s top enforcer, his Chief of Staff so to speak, then tried intimidation, abuse, and threats before giving the kill order.

The killers, including the autopsy expert with his bone saw and music, as well as the body double, were all ready.

The whole killing and dismemberment was carefully staged, probably something they had done many times before, and was over in less than 2 hours.

The cut up and mutilated body parts were quickly taken to the nearby Consul General’s home for secret disposal.

For weeks the Saudis totally denied everything as they have gotten away with such things many times.

Trump rushed Sec State, former CIA Director, and longtime T-Partier, Pompeo to Riyadh and Ankara to try to get control of everything; but he failed.

The Consulate and Consul-General’s home were repeatedly cleaned, disinfected, scrubbed down, files burned, hard disks destroyed, during these two weeks.

The Consul General, under diplomatic immunity, who witnessed the killing, was whisked back to Riyadh and has not been seen or heard since.

Panicking MBS released quite absurd and contradictory cover stories in coordination with Trump/Kushner, Trump playing his role initially saying it may have been “Rogue Killers” and he believed the first nonsense Saudi story to be “credible”.

When that didn’t work Trump tried different rhetoric all designed to keep the “investigation” solely in Saudi hands and give them still more time.

Three weeks after the killing the King and MBS, just before the latest damning info from Turkey today, forced Khashoggi’s son to come and shake their hands before the cameras; the son in fact under travel restrictions and unable to talk or meet freely.

Just yesterday Trump rushed the Treasury Secretary to Riyadh to coordinate further with MBS, and the CIA Director to Turkey to try to convince Erdogan not to release specific detailed info that would probably bring down MBS. What the CIA has on Erdogan, what they can tempt him with, what kind of deals are being tried to keep MBS in power, we will probably never know as the CIA itself specializes itself in stealth regime changes and assassinations, black ops, and coverups.



