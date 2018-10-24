Let the KHASHOGGI’S GO!

Outrage! Yesterday the Saudi King and the son he anointed last year after in effect arresting the former Crown Prince forced Khashoggi’s brother and son to shake their hands in a crass photo op! But what they are not allowing them to do is go to the funeral in Ankara, the body was just found also yesterday, or even speak to anyone else privately!

Outrage! The Trumpees, who bear considerable responsibility for both the killings (it’s much more than Khashoggi) and the crazy coverup, and who are still led by the MBS enabler and handler Kushner, have taken away the visas for 21 Saudis. In other words nothing!

Why have they not:

Demanded US embassy officials in Riyadh meet with the perpetrators including the former Saudi Counsel in Ankara who was eye-witness to the brutal killing?

Agreed with Erdogan that the perpetrators be immediately returned to Ankara for trial?

Demanded that the Khashoggis be immediately allowed to travel to Ankara?

Ceased their dealings with MBS who everyone knows was more than involved in this horrible killing and everything, in fact, points to his ordering it?

