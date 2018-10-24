Saudis still holding Khashoggi family hostage!

This morning at 8:30am my daily comment was titled LET THE KHASHOGGIS GO. I focused on Khashoggi’s son Salah and his brother who had been forced to make a photo op shaking hands with MBS and his father the King yesterday, the same day Jamal Khashoggi’s body was finally found in Ankara, and yet they are not being allowed to travel there for the funeral. I said this was an OUTRAGE!

It’s worse! Today about 2pm Business Insider detailed that Khashoggi had four children, and Jamal was punished since MBS came to power because none of them were allowed to travel to see him, they were all monitored, and their mother, Jamal’s long-time Saudi wife, had been forced to divorce him.

It gets even worse! Three of the four Khashoggi children including Salah are dual nationals. Guess what? They are Americans! Yet Trump/JKushner/Pompeo are allowing the Saudis to keep them hostage and Trump is not even demanding they be allowed to immediately travel to Ankara for their father’s funeral! We’re now many higher levels up than my OUTRAGE this morning!

Meanwhile, the Khashoggi family has cautiously let it be known that “We are sadly and anxiously following the conflicting news regarding the fate of our father…Our family is traumatized, and yearns to be together during this painful time.“

