NYU should leave the UAE

I’m a Root-Tilden Scholar J.D. graduate of the NYU Law School. Years ago when I met with John Sexton, former Dean of the Law School, then the NYU President, I told him I thought there was no way taking all that money from the UAE to set up a major NYU campus there, would not come back to haunt NYU. Sexton dismissed what I said insisting to my face that NYU courses and teachings would not in any way be changed by the super big-money deal he had made with Abu Dhabi. The NYU faculty was soon to vote “No Confidence” against Sexton for this and other things, and he was forced to leave, but with a very major pay-out including nearly $1 million yearly in retirement. But this major damage that he caused has not been undone.

Now the UAE is promoting the horrible genocidal war on Yemen and firmly aligned with the brutal Saudis who are themselves aligned with the dangerous Israelis. And all together, in coordination with the American Neocons and Trumpees, they are pushing hard for regional war with Iran/Lebanon/Syria/Palestine. So many more dastardly things could be said. The horrendous killing of Khashoggi is as they say just the tip of the iceberg that came into view. But most of all it’s time for NYU to regain it’s independence and dignity, stop being complicitous in what is happening, and get out of the UAE!

