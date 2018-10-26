Rumor: KBS to replace MBS

Both the Turks and the UN have now publicly fingered Crown Prince MBS without specifically naming him. Even Trump at times seems to be hinting. They are giving the Saudi King a little more time and a way out to appoint a new Crown Prince. But the King, so the rumors go, wants to keep all power in his own personal family, so he could appoint his younger brother, now Amb in Washington, Khalid, full brother of MBS, to be Crown Prince KBS.

The world however should say no to KBS; and if the top Princelings in the Saudi Royal family have any power and sense left, they too should say no as well. Not only would MBS and the King then fully protect MBS and keep him behind-the-scenes and even for resurrection in the future. Not only is KBS far too young and inexperienced. Not only has KBS at the least been in on the horrendous coverup for many weeks now from the beginning. But it was KBS who met with Khashoggi in Washington and told him he would not provide him the normal personal documentation he needed, but that he had to go to the Consulate in Ankara. !

This from The Independent this morning. They’ve all but named MBS it seems to me:

Turkey‘s president has urged Saudi Arabia to disclose who gave the order to murder Jamal Khashoggi. Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to reveal the location of his body as well as the identity of the “local cooperator” the kingdom’s officials said had taken the journalist’s body after he was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October. It comes after a UN investigator said Khashoggi was the victim of an “extrajudicial execution” carried out by the Saudi state and said those who orchestrated and committed the killing “are high enough to represent the state”.

