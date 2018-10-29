Shameful NYT Protecting Kushner/Israel/Neocons in Khashoggi Killing/CoverUp

On Oct 20th, the NYTimes published a major story about “Unease” in the Saudi Royal Family that Crown Prince MBS had taken all powers and that as a result the Khashoggi affair now threatened to make them all “toxic” and even put “The Kingdom” in peril.

But there was no mention at all that it was the American Crown Prince, Kushner, himself a super Zionist quite known for his dual loyalty to both the US and Israel, who had worked vigorously behind-the-scenes with the Neocons and Mossad, with Pompeo controlling things at the CIA, to have the former Crown Prince removed and replaced by MBS.

Also no mention, not even a hint, that it was Kushner who then made numerous calls and sometimes secret visits to Saudi Arabia to personally give MBS super top secret info fingering who did not fully support him; after which MBS greatly escalated the campaign of disappearances, arrests, imprisonments, torture, and killings; including some 200+ members of the Royal family!

NO mention of the long-time role of the CIA in bringing about “stealth” regime changes in many countries over many decades, including how now King Abdullah replaced the long-time Jordanian Crown Prince at the last minute as the result of a major clandestine CIA plot.

NO mention of the secret visits MBS has made to Israel and his meetings with top Zionist operatives and financiers in the U.S.

NO mention that it was Trump’s extremely pro-Saudi anti-Iran policies, as well as Kushner’s manipulation of MBS on behalf of both Trump and Netanyahu, that further empowered and emboldened MBS; even as it was obvious at the time that it was Trump himself personally trying to set up the “Rogue Killers” cover story.

The real problem with the major news sources in the U.S. is not Trump’s nonsensical “fake news”; but rather the very incomplete news that fails to connect the dots and give readers the overall perspective they need to really make sense of everything. The real problem is “limited and incomplete” not “fake” news. Especially when it comes to the Middle East, Israel, and Jews, the New York Times leads the way in this regard; and this example with Kushner is a prime example.

