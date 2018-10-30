Of course Trump is responsible

We all know that when extreme bias, constant derision, and hate come from the “bully pulpit” of the Presidency such animosity filters down throughout society. That’s happening more with Trump than ever before anyone can remember, or even imagine. Anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-Chinese, anti-media, anti-intellectual resonate with the Trump base that is largely white, male, sinking middle class, ill-educated, gun-fixated, and fearful of the future that Trump promises them he will make better. But that’s all cunning short-term deception, for the opposite will happen, and maybe soon. And when the President himself constantly day-in tweet-out plays to this segment of America, his “base”, as Trump continually salivates in doing, this brings out the extreme neocons, white supremacists, evangelicals, along with the hate Jews nationalist whites.

Advertisements