Savage MBS Royal Round-Up

What a difference a year makes! It was one year ago today Crown Prince MBS began the unprecedented arrest of about 400 members of the Saudi Royal family to make sure he would stay in power at all costs. They were threatened, beaten, tortured, as MBS spread fear not only among all Saudis but among the Royal family. At the time, Trump endorsed the purge, which his own Crown Prince, Kushner, had encouraged and facilitated, tweeting: “I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing.”

Now a year later MBS may himself be purged, though Kushner and the Israelis are still working feverishly to keep him in power.

And we’ve recently learned that the top MBS henchman who orchestrated the killing of Khashoggi, and now under arrest as the fall guy, was one of the key Saudis designated by MBS working with Kushner and the Israelis to bring down the Iranian government one way or another and at any cost. That major historic plot, so far, has not changed but has in fact escalated, with MBS, Kushner, and Netanyahu, still working closely together

