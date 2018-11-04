Savage MBS Royal Round-Up

Now a year later MBS may himself be purged, though Kushner and the Israelis are still working feverishly to keep him in power.
And we’ve recently learned that the top MBS henchman who orchestrated the killing of Khashoggi, and now under arrest as the fall guy, was one of the key Saudis designated by MBS working with Kushner and the Israelis to bring down the Iranian government one way or another and at any cost. That major historic plot, so far, has not changed but has in fact escalated, with MBS, Kushner, and Netanyahu, still working closely together
