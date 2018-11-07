Ugly Dangerous Divided States of America

Amazingly The Donald is fast running for his second term, and he could win! Meanwhile Mueller is coming! The Dems will investigate and subpoena at will. The Repubs will stack the Federal Courts with Evangelicals and “Federalists”.

And though foreign policy and global affairs were hardly dealt in the “mid-term”, the entire planet is racing toward climate catastrophe and the world is heading to escalating proxy, regional, even world war — both lead by the Trumpees who control what is still the world’s strongest and by far the most dangerous country.

